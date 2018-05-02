OGC athletes soar at Western Canadians

Members of Okanagan Gymnastics Centre turned in a strong showing with Team B.C. at the Western Canadian Championships in Spruce Grove, Alta.

Kamryn Greenhalgh competed in the Level 10 (12-15 year olds). After a strong performance on Day 1, Greenhalgh qualified to the floor exercise event final where she finished in third place to earn a bronze medal.

Miah Denis and Natalia Simeunovic competed in the Aspire 2 category where they finished 9th and 12th, respectively. Denis’s best finish was on the uneven bars where she was fourth, while also earning a 5th place on vault. Simeunovic finished eighth on the vault and 10th on the uneven bars. The Team BC, Aspire 2s finished with a gold medal in the team event.

Kyleigh Crawford and Amanda Jaggard competed in the Level 9 (11-13 year old) category, with Crawford finishing 13th overall and Jaggard finishing 18th. Crawford’s best placing was a 10th on vault, while Jaggard’s top finish was 10th on the floor exercise. Team BC, Level 9 (11-13) finished with a silver medal finish behind Team Alberta.

These five young ladies qualified to Western Canadian Championships following their performances at an Invitational competition in March.

Denis qualified to the Team BC, Aspire 2 after finishing second on uneven bars and balance beam, and finishing in fourth place overall at Twisters Invitational in Abbotsford. This was the first Westerns for Denis.

Four other Okanagan Gymnastics athletes earned wildcard positions following the trials event at Twisters Invitational. Natalia Simeunovic was named to Team B.C. to represent the Aspire 2 category after sixth-place finishes on uneven bars and balance beam.

Kamryn Greenhalgh earned her spot on the Level 10, 2003-2005 team after finishing seventh on bars and floor.

Kyleigh Crawford finished second on vault in the Level 9, 2005-2006 category, while Amanda Jaggard finished sixth on vault and seventh on floor. In April, Crawford was notified that she was bumped up to the team position following an injury of another Team B.C. participant.

All five of these athletes and coach, Heather Ivanitz represented Okanagan Gymnastics and Team BC in Spruce Grove, April 26 to 29.

