OGC athletes perform in Abby, Kamloops

The Okanagan Gymnastics Centre was well represented this month at events around the province.

Here’s a look at how OGC athletes fared:

Trampoline—Kamloops Invitational, Kamloops

At the trials for the Canadian Championships and Western Canada Cup, Jordan Yendley was first on both trampoline and double mini in the Junior Division.

In the Senior men’s division, Andrew Martin finished in first place. In Level 6 -Under 17, Travis Towers won the silver medal.

Taya Lawless won silver on trampoline and bronze on double mini in the Women’s Level 5/17+ category. Vanna Harris won a bronze medal in the Women’s Level 5/Under 16 category.

Janiah Harris won silver in Level 3 tumbling, Jacob Kochylema won a gold medal in Level 3 double mini trampoline, while Nate Banner finished second. Banner also earned bronze in Level 3 trampoline and silver in level 2 tumbling.

Ethan Scott won gold in tumbling, Seija Bishop took gold in Level 3 tumbling, and Josh Dumontier won bronze in Level 1 double mini trampoline.

Men’s Artistic—Twisters Invitational, Abbotsford

In the Level 1, the boys earn gold, silver or bronze, depending on their performance.

Peyton Henry won seven golds in all six events, plus the all-around in a field of 61 athletes.

Preston Popoff won gold on floor, rings, vault and parallel bars, silver on pommel horse and high bar, for a gold all around.

Carson Rein won bronze on floor, pommel horse and high bars, and silver on rings, vault and parallel bars for a silver all around. Elliot Bone won a gold medal on parallel bars in Level 3. Rylen Thompson was fourth on high bar in Level 3. Willis Plant finished in first on pommel horse in the Level 4 category.

Women’s Artistic—Kamloops Invitational

In the Level 3, 2008-09 category, Lexi Crawford won the all around gold medal. She won gold on vault and bars and silver on beam and third on floor.

Milani Ritchie was second overall, earning gold on floor, silver on bars and bronze on vault and beam. Makena Ivanitz finished third overall after finishing first on the beam with a 9.75, one of two of the highest scores awarded at the competition. She also earned second on vault.

Hartley Jones won the Level 4, 2008-2009 category. Jones finished with silver on bars and beam, and third on floor. Talia Westwood was second overall with first place on beam and second on vault. Rae Roworth finished in first on bars and beam and earned third place on vault.

Summer Houston won Level 4, 2007-08 category finishing with gold on vault, silver on bars and bronze on floor. Elisa Schoen finished with a silver medal on vault, while Peyton Johal was third on vault.

In Level 4, Katie Flaten finished second overall in the 2005-06 age category, earning gold on floor and bronze on vault, bars and beam. Flaten also won the Team Spirit Award for the session.

In Level 5, 2008 category, Izabelle Coetzee won gold all around, on vault and bars, and silver on beam and floor. Tara Dunn was first on bars and beam, and third on floor and all around. Junelle Sabang was second on bars and third on vault and beam.

In the Level 5, 2007 category, Shiphra Penner was second overall with gold on floor, silver on beam and bronze on bars. Haylee VanSteinburg won gold on beam, silver on vault and floor and a bronze medal in the all around. Alexandra Kennedy finished with a gold medal on the vault.

In the Level 5, 2005-06 category, Raedyn Furneaux took second overall, earning gold on beam and silver on vault. Taylor Morrison finished with silver on bars and bronze on beam and floor.

Veronika Yacovelli finished first overall in Level 6, 2005, finished first on bars, beam and floor. Kate Levinsen finished with a bronze on vault and bronze on floor.

Piper Campo finished first overall in Level 6, 2006-2008, earning first place on beam and floor, and third on vault.

In the Level 2, the girls are awarded gold, silver or bronze based on their performance.

Brielle Leach finished with silver on vault, silver on bars, gold on beam and floor for gold overall.

Madison Parnell won silver on vault, bars, beam and floor and overall.

Ruby Hazard won gold on vault, bronze on bars, gold on beam and silver on floor and silver overall.

Peyton Anderson won bronze on vault, silver on bars, gold on beam and floor for an overall silver. Leila Turner won bronze on vault, bars, beam and silver on floor for a bronze overall. Sophia Pauluzzi finished with bronze on vault, bars, beam and floor for an overall bronze.

