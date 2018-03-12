Okanagan Gymnastics Centre athletes (from left) Gabriela Beselt, Lucia Jakab and Samantha Pelletier. -Image: Contributed

OGC athletes fly high at meets in B.C., Quebec

Okanagan gymnasts compete in Surrey, Kamloops, Coqutilam and Montreal

It’s been a busy month of competition for Okanagan Gymnastics Centre athletes and coaches who have taken part in competitions in Surrey, Kamloops, Coquitlam and Quebec.

Here’s a summary of how the OGC performed.

• Surrey

Coached by Kelsey Perrich, Okanagan Gymnastics Centre athletes competed at the Surrey Invitational and Carol Lenz Memorial Invitational.

The Level 1 boys finished strong with Peyton Henry earning a gold overall, after winning silver on floor exercise and parallel bars and gold on pommel horse, rings, vault and high bar.

Chase Houston won silver overall after earning bronze on pommel horse and high bar, silver on floor exercise, rings and parallel bars, and gold on vault. Preston Popoff finished with silver overall after earning silver on pommel horse, rings and high bar and gold on floor exercise, vault and parallel bars.

In Level 3, Brent Rambold was sixth overall, with his highest placing fifth place on parallel bars. Elliot Bone finished with a 4th place on rings. Artiom Potapciuc was 8th on pommel horse.

In Level 4, Willis Plant finished fourth on parallel bars.

In the girls competition, Samantha Pelletier finished with a gold on floor and a bronze on vault in the Level 9 competition.

In Level 10, Gabriela Beselt earned first place on balance beam, second on vault and third on floor and all around, while Vanessa Bulcock finished second on vault.

• Coquitlam

In February, OGC was represented at Omega Invitational. Olive Fenske earned a gold medal on bars and a bronze on floor in the Aspire 1 category. Miah Denis won two bronze medals on bars and floor in the Aspire 2 category and Amanda Jaggard earned a bronze medal on beam in the Level 9 category.

• B.C. Winter Games, Kamloops

Sydney Ortynski, Brent Rambold and Rylen Thompson represented Zone 2 –Thompson Okanagan at the B.C.Winter Games.

Ortynski was fifth in the beam finals, Rambold finished 7th on pommel horse, and Thompson finished in 9th on high bar.

• Elite Canada, Montreal

Competing in the High Performance Junior category, Lucia Jakab earned a silver medal on the vault at Elite Canada.

Day 1 of competition was the all around event, where Jakab finished 9th. Her best finish was on the vault, where she finished in seventh, earning a place in event finals and improving her standing by five placings, finishing second.

Jakab was recently recognized by Pacific Sport Okanagan at the Community Sport Hero Awards.

