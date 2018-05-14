The OC Coyotes celebrate their first ever Canadian College Baseball Conference. -Image: Okanagan College Coyotes

OC Coyotes lay claim to first CCBC title

Coyotes win their first league championship since joining the CCBC 10 seasons ago

Ten seasons after the program’s first pitch, the Okanagan College Coyotes are celebrating their first ever league title.

Geoff White’s Coyotes roared back from a slow start at the season-ending tournament in Kamloops to claim the Canadian College Baseball Conference championship.

After starting the six-team tourney with a 1-2 record, OC reeled off five consecutive must-wins, sealing the deal on Sunday afternoon with a dramatic 10-9 victory over the Fraser Valley Cascades in the final.

Trailing by one, the Cascades loaded up the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning. But pitcher Wyatt Hummel induced the final UFV batter into a pop up for the final out and the celebration was on.

“It was a wild game, back and forth, it had a bit of everything,” said White, the Coyotes’ head coach and program director.

“There were some really nice defensive plays, doubles, triples, home runs, everything you could possibly see in a great final game. It was nice to come out on the winning end, a great reward for all the hard work everybody put in all season.”

The tournament was a true test of both mental and physical resolve for the Coyotes. OC played eight games in four days, including a Saturday-night tiebreaker, the semifinal and championship final all in a span of just 18 hours.

Conversely, the Cascades went a perfect 5-0 in the round robin and, with a bye to the final, were well-rested on Sunday.

The gruelling schedule was particularly taxing on the Coyotes’ pitching staff but White was proud of the way his players responded and persevered.

“It was a real struggle at the beginning, we didn’t pitch very well,” said White, who is assisted by Jared Johnson. “But after the third game, the guys really buckled down and did the job. It was a tough grind, we had our backs against the wall the last two days, but the whole team just battled all weekend.”

White, who has been with the Coyotes since Day 1, was especially happy for the team’s six graduating players—Jared Dulaba, Brandon Graham, Zan Yandeau, Brandon Becking, Jared Frew and Cole Parusinni—who mark their departure from the program with a CCBC title.

“This group of seniors has been here for half the lifespan of the program,” said White. “It was nice to see them go out with their degrees and certificates and win a championship at the same time.”

As for marking the Coyotes’ 10th anniversary with a conference crown, White can’t conceive of a better reward.

“The program has come a long way from where we were at in the beginning,” said White, whose team had its best ever regular season finish at 20-8. “We’ve been close before, we’ve had some good teams in the past, so it’s nice to see these guys finish it off they way they wanted. A lot of hard work has gone into this. It was a sweet way to close it out.”

Conference awards…

The Coyotes were well represented on the CCBC all-conference team.

Davis Todosichuk, Noah Wood-Jolivet and Trevor Brigden were named to the first squad, while Erick Junnola, Chris Wyslobocki and Trevor Mlait made the second team.

Individual awards were handed out to Brandon Graham as the league leader in home runs (5), Jared Frew who compiled the most RBIs, and Trevor Brigden who won CCBC Pitcher of the Year.

The Coyotes also won team awards for best ERA (.380) and most home runs.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
OGC medal haul at Delta Invitational

Just Posted

Guilty plea entered for lesser charge in Lumby home fire

Trevor Stanley Luszcz will appear in Vernon Law Courts at 2 p.m. for sentencing

Temperatures soar to record-breaking heights in Kelowna, Vernon

Temperatures set to soar in the Okanagan

Roadwork continues on Highway 33 in preparation for run-off

Construction 8 km east of Kelowna has reduced the highway to single lane alternating traffic.

Vernon fire crews battle ‘fully involved’ house fire

Calls of a structure fire at Big Chief Mobile Home Park were reported shortly after 5:20 p.m. Sunday

Okanagan orchardists asked to watch for ‘radical labour activists’

“The radical activists may impersonate government officials…”

Canines crowned for saving owner’s life, between Kelowna and Vernon

One-year-later Matthew Smith is still recovering, in Campbell River

Armstrong arson suspect’s bail hearing carried over, again

Colette Leneveu, 60, will meet the judicial case manager May 16 to fix a date for a bail hearing

OC Coyotes lay claim to first CCBC title

Coyotes win their first league championship since joining the CCBC 10 seasons ago

Prepare now for Highway 3 to close when river rises

Officials are urging residents on evac alerts that have mobility/health issues to self evacuate

UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

The Burnaby-South MP was given a $500 fine

Okanagan champ returns from National Spelling Bee

Hannah Ramis placed 12th at event, even outspelling organizers

COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’

Coastal refineries would also protect our oceans, writes Black Press chairman David Black

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority

Most Read