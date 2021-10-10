North Okanagan Knights fall to 0-3

The North Okanagan Knights are still looking to land in the win column.

The Knights fell to 0-3 on the young Kootenay International Junior Hockey League season, dropping a weekend doubleheader.

The hometown Summerland Steam melted the Knights 3-1 Saturday, Oct. 9. Team game star Devin Jameson had the lone goal for North Okanagan on a first-period powerplay while Jake Dubinsky made 30 saves in taking the loss.

The defeat came 24 hours after the Kamloops Storm spoiled North Okanagan’s home opener Friday, Oct. 8, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre. The Storm spotted the home team a 2-0 first-period lead before rallying for a 5-3 victory.

Kyle Bax and Jameson, on a powerplay, staked the Knights to the 2-0 edge after 20 minutes.

Walker McEwen, with a deuce, and Evan Clark scored three goals in a six-minute span to give Kamloops the lead.

Matthew Johnston, with his first of the year, equalized at 16:18 of the middle frame for North Okanagan but the Storm took a 4-3 lead into the dressing room with a goal from Samuel Lewis at 16:57. Hudson Cameron scored the insurance marker on a powerplay at 13:34 of the third period.

Dubinsky, named the team’s game star, made 39 saves for the Knights while Colton Phillips-Watts stopped 21 shots for the win.

The Knights will host the Osoyoos Coyotes Friday, Oct. 15, at 7:15 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

