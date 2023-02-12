Knights forward Kevin-Thomas Walters finished as the top scorer on the team, with 24 goals and 29 assists. (North Okanagan Knights/Twitter)

North Okanagan Knights end regular season on high with victory over Posse

The 3-2 win over Princeton was the 22nd of the season for the Knights

In the regular season Kootenay International Junior Hockey League finale at home on Saturday night, the North Okanagan Knights enacted some revenge by defeating the top ranked Princeton Posse by a score of 3-2.

The Posse claimed an OT victory the night prior, 4-3, to win the President’s Cup as the team with the best record in the league.

Despite both teams being locked into their playoff positioning, the game was an offensive barrage, with both squads firing at least 38 shots on net.

Late in the first, the Posse jumped out to a 2-0 lead, from Lucas Sadownyk and Parker Gunn goals. However, 40 seconds after Gunn’s tally, the Knights first line struck, with Matthew Johnston picking up his 20th of the year.

In the second, after Carsen Devins took a roughing penalty which found North Okanagan down a man, Zach Brandson would snipe home a short handed tally to even the game at two.

The Knights would find money late in the third, with Cash Anderson scoring the game winner with his sixth of the campaign. North Okanagan would hold on, off the back of an impressive penalty kill, turning aside all eight Posse opportunities.

Josh Hager was a rock in net, turning aside 36 shots for North Okanagan, while Princeton’s Nate Glenn saw 39 shots come his way, stymieing 36.

The Knights finished the season with a 22-16-4-2 record for 50 points, 3rd in the Bill Ohlhausen Division. They will travel to take on the 2nd ranked Osoyoos Coyotes in round one of the playoffs. The official dates for that is not yet confirmed.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers last second goal clips West Kelowna Warriors 4-3

