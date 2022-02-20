North Okanagan Knights close out KIJHL season with win

North Okanagan Knights goalie Gabriel Murrells-Allaway made 44 saves in his final KIJHL game of 2022 Saturday, Feb. 19, leading the Knights to a 4-1 win on home ice over the Summerland Steam. Murrells-Allaway and fellow North Okanagan netminder Jake Dubinsky were named co-MVPs of the team. Dubinsky had 43 saves Friday as North Okanagan snapped a 15-game losing streak with a 3-2 shootout win on the road in Chase. (Tami Quan Photography)

The North Okanagan Knights closed out their Kootenay International Junior Hockey League season with a home-ice win Saturday, Feb. 19.

Adam Mueller scored twice and goalie Gabe Murrells-Allaway made 44 saves as the Knights dumped the Summerland Steam 4-1 at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

Devin Jameson and Ty McNaughton had the other goals for the Knights, who finish the year with a 10-25-5-2 record, six points out of a playoff spot in the Bill Ohlhausen Division.

Cassidy Hank’s powerplay goal at 17:15 of the third spoiled Murrells-Allaway’s shutout bid.

The Steam finish third in the division and will play the second-place Kelowna Chiefs in the opening round of the playoffs, which start Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The regular-season champion Osoyoos Coyotes will take on the Princeton Posse in the other divisional round series. The Posse, perhaps, sent a message to the pennant winners Saturday at home, scoring a 4-3 victory in Osoyoos.

Murrells-Allaway and netminder partner Jake Dubinsky were named the Knights’ co-MVPs of the season. Both had four wins on the year and combined for a .900 save percentage and 3.80 goals against average.

“They have both been great and have always given us a chance to win every night,” said Knights head coach and general managter Liam McOnie. “Both are starting goaltenders at this level and we are very fortunate to have had the goaltending we did this season.”

The Knights will host a spring player identification camp April 8-10 at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

Goalie spots are full, but there’s room for forwards and defencemen. More information is available on the team’s Facebook page.

