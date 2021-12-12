North Okanagan Knights can’t buy KIJHL win

Knights losing streak reaches eight as home team falls 4-3 to Summerland

North Okanagan Knights forward Ty McNaughton (9) and defenceman John Kalmakoff (55) try to get at a loose puck in front of Summerland goalie Ben Lewis and defenceman Jack Lynes (10). The visiting Steam held on to edge the Knights 4-3 in KIJHL action Saturday, Dec. 11, in Armstrong. (Jenna Fochler Photo)

All the North Okanagan Knights want for Christmas is a win.

The Knights’ Kootenay International Junior Hockey League losing streak reached eight games at home at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre Saturday, Dec. 11, with a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Summerland Steam.

North Okanagan will have two more opportunities to snap the skid before the league’s Christmas break. The Knights visit Summerland Friday, Dec. 17, then host the Sicamous Eagles Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

After Tyler Burke opened the scoring for the Knights 94 seconds after the national anthem, the Steam scored the next four goals over the first 40 minutes.

Parker Konneke, with two, Grayson Chell and Jack Lynes scored for Summerland. Goals by Ty McNaughton at 16:55 of the third period, and Nolan Thomas at 19:34, for the Knights set the stage for a wild finish, but North Okanagan could not get the equalizer.

Ben Lewis made 32 saves for the Steam while Gabriel Murrells-Allaway stopped 27 for the Knights.

In Sicamous, the Eagles fell 4-2 to the Kelowna Chiefs.

Patrick Reynolds’ goal at 15:46 of the second period snapped a 2-2 tie and Chase Eising added the insurance for Kelowna at 4:16 of the final frame.

Nick Morin gave the Chiefs a 1-0 lead after the opening period. Gavin Labine scored for Sicamous at 2:17 of the second period to even the contest. Kelowna regained a one-goal lead at 10:19 on a marker from Wacey Easton-Keslick, his first goal of the year.

The lead lasted all of 29 seconds as Griffin Heaney tied it for Sicamous.

Reed Mclennan was great in goal for the Chiefs, making 46 saves while Gage Reimer stopped 33 Kelowna shots.

In Revelstoke, the hometown Grizzlies thumped the Chase Heat 6-1.

The Grizz got goals from six different players: Carson Reinson, Brady Augot, Collin Kozijn, Vin Jackson, Jacob Smith and Carter Bettenson.

Brayden Hasken scored with one second left in the first period for the Heat.

Jack Osmond faced 54 Revelstoke shots on goal for Chase while Brandon Weare made 35 saves for the Grizzlies.

READ MORE: Kelowna Chiefs edge North Okanagan Knights 2-1

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors thwart Vernon Vipers’ comeback

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

KIJHL