North Okanagan golf courses tee up for new season

North Okanagan golf courses, such as the Vernon Golf and Country Club (pictured), are gearing up for the 2021 season. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spring is sprung, the grass is riz. Wondering where your golf clubs is?

North Okanagan courses are starting to prepare for the 2021 golf season.

The Cherryville RV Golf Course and Roadhouse Cafe is open for the new year.

Coldstream’s Highlands Golf Course Short Game Experience will open this Saturday, March 20, at 12 p.m.

The Coldstream Golf Course off Highway 6 is hoping to open this weekend, weather depending.

In Vernon, Hillview Golf and the Vernon Golf and Country Club have their driving ranges open to work out the kinks in your pre-season swings. Hillview’s range is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. The course is not open yet.

At Vernon, appointments are required to reserve a time on the range. The course is hoping to open March 23.

Predator Ridge says on its website that opening day will be April 7, weather depending, and up at The Rise, the course hopes to open for the new year April 16.

Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club is open for members only. A date for public play will be announced soon.

Armstrong’s Royal York Golf Course, no fooling, is slated to open April 1.

READ MORE: Vernon pro to join elite women’s golf coaching program

READ MORE: Armstrong golf pro soars to home course position



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golf