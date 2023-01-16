North Okanagan curler claims athlete of the year award

Spallumcheen’s own Ina Forrest has topped the list as one of the best athletes in all of B.C.
The wheelchair curler has been named in Sport BC’s 55th annual Athlete of the Year Awards, under the athlete with a disability category.
Elsewhere in the Okanagan, the high school male athlete of the year award is going to Kelowna volleyball star Walker Sodaro.
Each are one of five awarded in their category, who will be celebrated at a ceremony March 9 in Vancouver.
“The Athlete of the Year Awards is a true celebration of sport in our province. The finalists will be honoured at the event and represent exceptional efforts and accomplishments in 2021 and 2022. We congratulate our finalists and the organizations they represent,” said Sport BC president and CEO Rob Newman. “The finalists represent 29 sports from communities all throughout BC demonstrating the collective strength of our province’s sport sector.”
