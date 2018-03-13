Premier John Horgan speaks to reporters at the B.C. legislature March 13, 2018. (Black Press)

No ‘blank cheque’ for hosting World Cup soccer, Horgan says

Friday deadline for joint Mexico-Canada-US bid to host in 2026

B.C. Place Stadium is still in the running for a North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup of soccer, but there needs to be a full understanding of the cost before joining the three-nation bid, Premier John Horgan said Tuesday.

Federal Sport Minister Kirsty Duncan announced Canada’s support for a joint bid with the U.S. and Mexico Tuesday in Toronto, promising $5 million to pursue a bid in competition with Morocco. Bid books are supposed to be sent to FIFA, the world soccer governing body, by the end of this week with a decision expected in June.

“We have been grappling with the proponents who want us to sign a blank cheque, a conditional agreement that could be changed by FIFA but not by us,” Horgan said in Victoria Tuesday afternoon. “I’d love to see soccer games at B.C. Place. I’ve said quite clearly to the proponents, bring it on. Let’s bring soccer to Vancouver in 2026, but lets’ also ensure that the cost to taxpayers are not out of control.”

Previous story
BCHL Today: Can Surrey Eagle offence crack Prince George D?
Next story
Kelowna skaters medal at B.C. short track

Just Posted

Okanagan wine industry lacks climate change plan

More research needed to assess Okanagan warming trend

RV dealer named Top 5 in North America

Long-time Lake Country business rewarded for its hard work

Rain barrels help conserve water

Central Okanagan residents can buy a rain barrel April 22 at Earth Day sale

Defence minister to speak in Kelowna

Harjit Sajjan will make an announcement concerning reservists at the B.C. Dragoons armoury Tuesday

Update: West Kelowna parents look to delay grade reconfiguration

Parents argue due process was not followed in school board decision

Canine has a nose for detecting infectious C. difficile

Angus, an English springer spaniel, displays hospital sniffing talents to IH staff

Gourlay expected to plead guilty in hit-and-run death of Kamloops teenager

Jason Charles Gourlay is charged with the hit-and-run death of Jennifer Gatey in 2016.

Kelowna skaters medal at B.C. short track

Five overall age group medals in Abootsford for the Kelowna Speed Skating Club

B.C. expands coverage for chronic hepatitis C

People can now get treatment and a new drug under PharmaCare

Woman dies after running back in to Kelowna house fire

A fire on Springfield Road has left one woman dead. Two children and a man escaped the blaze.

Most vegans, vegetarians in Canada are under 35: poll

Survey says 16 per cent of all vegetarians in Canada live in British Columbia

Costumed fans went wild for HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver

More than 77,000 fans showed up at the major event dressed in all sorts of wacky clothes

No ‘blank cheque’ for hosting World Cup soccer, Horgan says

Friday deadline for joint Mexico-Canada-US bid to host in 2026

Police seek missing Vernon woman

Tandra Conn was last seen Monday

Most Read