Nitro Circus show hits Apple Bowl Friday

Kelowna’s Bruce Cook, who was rendered a paraplegic in 2014, will perform in his hometown

Kelowna’s Bruce Cook will showcase his talents in the Nitro Circus: Next Level Tour this Friday at the Apple Bowl. -Image: Nitro Circus

With Kelowna rider Bruce Cook high on the roster of performers, Nitro Circus makes its first stop in the Okanagan this Friday at the Apple Bowl.

Nitro’s Next Level Tour of North America is a brand new show and will feature death-defying tricks, jaw-dropping world firsts and absurd stunts.

Cook, who lost the use of his legs while attempting the world’s first double flip in 2014, will perform on a modified bike.

Despite the belief of many he may never ride again, Cook persevered and, just 10 months after the accident, became the first paraplegic athlete to backflip a motorcycle.

Cook looks forward to performing in front of family and friends in his hometown.

“I’m sure it’s going to be pretty overwhelming,” Cook said of the Kelowna show. “There have been fans and support from all over the world, so to finally be doing it at home will be exciting. Obviously most of my close friends are here, the majority of them have never seen me in Nitro, let alone anywhere else, so that’ll be pretty special.”

The brainchild of Travis Pastrana, an action sports icon and Nitro Circus ringleader, the Next Level Tour features the top athletes in action sports taking on the biggest ramps in the world.

The FMX Next Level takeoff ramp alone, towering 15-feet above the show floor—five feet taller than anything toured before—launches riders more than 60 feet into the sky. The lander also looms large, standing 23 feet high.

RELATED: A life-changing injury hasn’t stopped this Kelowna man

Tickets for Nitro Circus, the Next Level Tour on May 25 can be purchased at nitrocircus.live.

For Nitro Circus news, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, tour updates and more, go to NitroCircus.com and follow Nitro Circus on Instagram and Facebook.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.