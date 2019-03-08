Cedric Ceballos. Photo: FaceBook

NBA alumni comes to UBC Okanagan

Cedrick Ceballos played 11 years in the NBA, and was an NBA All-Star in 1995

Cedric Ceballos played an amazing 11 years in the NBA, including seasons spent with the Los Angeles Lakers where he played along side future stars Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal, and then played with Canadian basketball star Steve Nash for the Phoenix Suns.

Now, the retired basketball star has joined a new team. Ceballos will be joining kids from Kelowna Boys and Girls Clubs for the Sun Life Drunk for Diabetes program at UBC Okanagan Friday night.

For the past six weeks, the nation wide program has been educating youth about Type 2 diabetes awareness and prevention. Sun Life, together with NBA Canada and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada, hope to use the Dunk for Diabetes program to inspire youth to stay active and live healthy lives.

“Basketball unites communities, develops core values, and can help instill healthy habits that last a lifetime,” said Dan MacKenzie, Vice President and Managing Director of NBA Canada in a February news release.

Basketball themed challenges and nutrition education encourage the kids to embrace healthy activities for a chance to win NBA prizes. Top participating Kelowna youth have been exclusively invited to celebrate their progress in the program and will get to meet former NBA star Ceballos, who wore #23 for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1994 to 1997.

NBA entertainers and basketball-based activities led by NBA clinicians round out the experience for the Kelowna Boys and Girls Club participants.

