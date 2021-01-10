Vernon’s Emma Lunder, the veteran of Canada’s senior women’s biathlon team at age 29, placed sixth with partner Christian Gow of Canmore, Alta. in a World Cup mixed relay event Sunday, Jan. 10, in Oberhof, Germany. (Nordic Focus photo)

Narrow miss at World Cup medal for Okanagan biathlete

Vernon’s Emma Lunder and partner were sixth in mixed relay event at World Cup stop in Germany

Vernon’s Emma Lunder flirted with a World Cup biathlon medal Sunday, Jan. 10, in Oberhof, Germany.

Lund and partner Christian Gow of Canmore, Alta. placed sixth in the BWM IBU World Cup single mixed relay race which saw Gow standing in the range at the same time as the leaders were knocking down their shooting targets after seven rounds.

Biathlon consists of target shooting and cross-country skiing.

Gow, however, had a pair of misses in the shooting which forced him to reload and dropped the Canadian couple out of medal contention. He and Lunder’s sixth-place result was the best Canadian finish in the event since the pair placed fourth last year in Hochfilzen, Austria.

The Canadians were one minute 17.6 seconds behind the gold medal winners from France.

Lunder was the top Canadian in Saturday’s women’s 10 kilometre pursuit, finishing 23rd. She had one target miss and finished 3:21.1 behind the race winner, Norway’s Tiril Eckhoff.

The World Cup season resumed after the Christmas break Friday with Lunder being the top Canadian in the 7.5 km sprint, finishing 48th which qualified her for the pursuit. Lunder missed two targets and finished 2:30.1 behind Eckhoff’s winning pace.

The World Cup tour resumes Wednesday, also in Oberhof.

READ MORE: Vernon biathlon veteran relishes role with national team

READ MORE: Lunder targets World Cup circuit


