MLB first round pick coming to Kelowna for pitching clinic

The three-day event is from April 14-16

Just as baseball season starts in the Okanagan, now is your chance to get pitching tips from an MLB first-round pick.

Coaches at The Yardhouse, presented by B3 Better Sports Performance B.C., teach local baseball players how to pitch using a new program called the DVS (Delivery Value System) Throwing Program. It is a medically-backed arm care program to help prevent injuries. And the founder of DVS, 2004 Los Angeles Dodgers first round pick Justin Orenduff, is coming to Kelowna for a three-day event.

The three-day event, running from April 14-16, will include DVS pitching assessments, training camps, and a coaching clinic.

On Friday, April 14, an open house is taking place for free and is split into two separate times: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Coaching clinics will start to take place on Saturday mornings and players will be split into two groups – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These clinics cost $99 per player.

On Saturday afternoon, players can go through the DVS assessment from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. This costs $75.

There will be four groups of DVS player training camps on Sunday for $99 per player.

If players want to register for the whole weekend, it will cost $150.

The Yardhouse is the only facility in Canada that is DVS certified.

To register, visit The Yardhouse’s website. For more information about DVS, visit DVS Baseball.

