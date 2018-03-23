Mitchell, Lovig show the way in Kamloops 10 K

Kelowna runners win the men’s and women’s titles at the Spring 10 K Run Off road race

David Graham A sunny Sunday morning greeted the competitors at the Interior Running Association’s Spring Run Off 10 K in Kamloops.

Kelowna’s Mike Mitchell set the pace for all competitors, while Christy Lovig was first among women racers at the Spring Run Off 10 K road race Sunday in Kamloops.

Mitchell won the second event of the season on the Interior Running Association’s road series in 34 minutes 28 seconds, 16 seconds ahead of runner-up Marcus Allen from Kamloops.

Lovig placed seventh overall and first among female competitors in 35:47.

Kelowna’s David Guss won the men’s 55-59 division, placing ninth in 36:42. Zach Jackman rounded out the top 10 with a time of 37:09.

FULL RESULTS HERE

Kelowna’s Tim Purcer won the men’s 60-64 age group in 43:55, while Ronda Laturnus won the women’s 55-59 division in 50:38. Kelowna’s Diane Leonard won the women’s 70-74 age bracket, West Kelowna’s Janic Bradshaw took first in women’s 50-54 and Peter Pollhammer was first in men’s 75-79.

The next race on the IRA series is the Oliver 10 K in Sunday, April 8.

