The Kelowna midget Rockets’ team 1 displays their gold medals from the Kelowna female recreation tournament. -Image: Contributed

Midget Rockets win Kelowna female tourney

Kelowna defeats Wainwright, AB in final, Kelowna atoms also win

The Kelowna Rockets midget team closed out the season in style, winning Kelowna Minor Hockey’s female recreation tournament.

The Rockets clinched the title with a 6-0 win Sunday over Wainwright, AB in the final. Jade Lind of the Rockets was named the top midget player of the tournament, while Kristi Vassberg, with her 16th shutout of the season, was named the goalie.

The Rockets also won the Okanagan Super League title this season.

Kelowna also won the atom division title at the tournament, while the Kelowna bantams placed second in their division.

