Medals for Big White skiers at Westerns

Members of the Big White Ski Club picked up plenty of hardware on their home track last weekend at the 2018 finals of the Matrix Western Canadian Ski Cross Series.
Top performances from Big White skiers included:
Race 1, Saturday
• U12 Ladies – Liv Willoughby (1st), Alexa Martin (3rd), Kael Oberland (5th), Taryn Schrock (6th) and Reese Swift (7th)
• U14 Ladies – Shayna Little (3rd) and Kiera Swift (4th).
• U14 Men – Finley Cashin (2nd), Ben Hare (3rd) and Johnny Ekinci (8th).
• U16 – Adam Fricska (3rd), Luke McMillan (4th) and William Little (8th).
Race 2, Sunday
• U12 Ladies – Liv Willoughby (1st), Alexa Martin (2nd), Reese Swift (4th), Kael Oberlander (5th) and Samantha Hveding (6th)
• U14 Ladies – Shayna Little (2nd)
• U14 Men – Finley Cashin (2nd), Ben Hare (5th) and Johnny Ekinci (8th)
• U16 – Luke McMillan (3rd) and Adam Fricska (4th)
