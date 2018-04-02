Medal haul for Okanagan skaters

Ten adult skaters from the Okanagan combined for 17 medals at the BC/Yukon Super Series Star Skate Final held recently in Kelowna.

Dubbed ‘Team Okanagan’, the skaters range in age from 22 to 79 years of age, hailing from Kelowna, Lake Country and West Kelowna.

The loxal skaters competed in Interpretive, Free Skate, and Dance categories, with each competitor claiming at least one medal. The total medal count was eight gold, seven silver and one bronze.

Several members of Team Okanagan will be competing in the ISU International Figure Skating Championships in May in Oberstdorf, Germany. More than 500 adults from 34 countries will be competing.

