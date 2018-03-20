McCarthy helps lead UBC to national title

Lake Country product Fynn McCarthy played a key role in the UBC Thunderbirds’ run to the 2018 U SPORTS national men’s volleyball title.
The former standout at George Elliot Secondary School and Canada West rookie was named the player of the championship game Sunday in Hamilton, as the Thunderbirds defeated the rival Trinity Western Spartans 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 27-25).
McCarthy had nine kills and seven digs for UBC in the final.
In three matches, the 6-foot-6 middle from Lake Country finished the national tournament at McMaster University with 22 kills, 11 digs and six blocks.
It was UBC’s fourth Canadian men’s championship win and first since 1983.
🏐 MVB | @ubcmvb completes 3-0 sweep of @SpartanMVB to win 🥇 @USPORTSca national championship final. 1st championship in 35 years!! 🍾#ChampSZN #GoBirdsGo pic.twitter.com/Sa994xkfl3
— UBC Thunderbirds (@ubctbirds) March 18, 2018
