The Kelowna Rockets lost both games to the Kamloops Blazers last weekend. (@TheWHL/Twitter)

Magic number down to 5: Kelowna Rockets close to clinching playoff berth

The Rockets and Cougars drop the puck at 7:05 p.m.

The Kelowna Rockets’ magic number is five as they’re back in action on Wednesday night.

Tonight they welcome the Prince George Cougars to town for the final time this season. It is the eighth out of nine times the two teams play each other. The Rockets are 2-5 against the Cougars this season, including four straight losses all coming since the turn of the calendar. Prince George is outscoring the Rockets 35-21 through the first seven games.

Going into Wednesday night, every playoff spot has been clinched in the WHL’s Western Conference except for the eighth and final spot. With the magic number of five, it’s only a matter of time before the Rockets clinch the final spot but a win against Prince George would expedite the process. The Rockets are 23-33-3-0 this season and are 12 points up on Victoria and 14 points up on Spokane for the final spot. Kelowna and Spokane each have nine games left in the regular season while Victoria only has seven.

Prince George has punched their ticket to the second season as they sit fourth in the West with a record of 30-24-5-0.

Last weekend, the Rockets lost both games of the home-and-home to the Kamloops Blazers by the scores of 8-1 and 7-2.

The good news going into Wednesday night’s action is top defenceman Caden Price is expected to be back in the Rockets lineup as he wasn’t on Tuesday’s injury report. He missed the last three games with an injury.

Because of other injury owes the team has, affiliate players Landon Cowper and Kayden Longley are with the Rockets.

Puck drop for tonight’s game at Prospera Place is at 7:05 p.m.

hockey Kelowna Kelowna Rockets Local Sports Okanagan WHL

