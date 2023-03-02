Lumby’s Leach, Vernon’s Ferguson collect Games gold

Lumby’s Matthew Leach (left) and guide Chase Ferguson of Vernon (second from left) won gold in Para-Alpine Skiing’s men’s slalom race Thursday at the Canada Winter Games. West Kelowna’s Samuel Peters (right) was fourth and Ronan Wiens of Salmon Arm (second from right) was sixth. The event was held at Crabbe Mountaiin Ski Resort in New Brunswick. (Facebook photo)

Snow in the Maritimes agrees with Matthew Leach.

The Lumby visually impaired skier, aided by his ski guide, Chase Ferguson of Vernon, won gold at the Canada Winter Games Thursday, March 2.

Leach won the men’s Para-Alpine slalom event with the fastest times in both runs – 1 minute 5.23 seconds in the first run, 1:08.06 in the second for a combined time of 2:13.29. He was more than 15 seconds ahead of the silver medalist, Ontario’s James Budrow of Ottawa (2:28.59).

Nova Scotia’s Hayden Denouden won the bronze in 2:29.27, edging out West Kelowna sit skier Samuel Peters (2:29.89).

Salmon Arm’s Ronan Wiens was sixth in 3:25.96.

Leach and Ferguson won silver in the men’s giant slalom Wednesday, March 1.

The alpine skiing events are being held at Crabbe Mountain Ski Resort in Central Hainesville, New Brunswick.

• Staying on the slopes, Vernon’s Amy Milne was 26th in Thursday’s Alpine Skiing’s female slalom race at Crabbe Mountain.

Milne’s combined time for the two runs was 1:44..68. Golden’s Roxy Coatesworth won her third consecutive gold medal, finishing in 1:27.48.

• Vernon’s Maya Serdachny set up Coquitlam’s Jordan Baxter for the game-winning goal at 10:28 of the third period Wednesday, March 1, lifting B.C. to a 2-1 win over Quebec in women’s hockey.

B.C. went 3-0 in the preliminary round with Serdachny picking up four assists. B.C. will play a quarterfinal match Friday, March 3.

CanadaNorth Okanagan Regional Districtskiing