Lumby guided skier glides to Canada Winter Games silver

West Kelowna sit skier Samuel Peters won bronze for B.C. in men’s Para-Alpine Skiing’s super giant slalom event Wednesday, March 1, at the Canada Winter Games in PEI. (Facebook photo) Lumby’s Matthew Leach, right, and guide Chase Ferguson of Vernon celebrate their silver medal in men’s Para-Alpine Skiing’s super giant slalom race Wednesday, March 1, at the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island. (Facebook photo)

Lumby’s Matthew Leach and Vernon’s Chase Ferguson added to B.C.’s medal count at the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island Wednesday, March 1.

Leach, aided by his guide, Ferguson, captured silver in the men’s para-alpine skiing giant slalom race. He had times of one minute and 10.88 seconds on his first run, and 1:12.32 on the second for a combined time of 2:23.20 to edge sit skier teammate Samuel Peters of West Kelowna (2:26.10).

Ronan Wiens of Salmon Arm was fifth in 2:59:96.

Alberta’s Kalle Eriksson ran away with the gold medal in a combined time of 1:50.09.

Leach and Ferguson return to action Thursday in the slalom race.

Vernon’s Amy Milne was 31st in the women’s giant slalom for alpine skiing Tuesday, Feb. 28, completing the course in 50.53 seconds.

Milne improved to 26th in the giant slalom Wednesday, clocking times of 1:01.60 and 1:04.44 for a two-run time of 2:06.04. Teammate Roxy Coatesworth of Golden captured the gold medal in both races.

Vernon’s Maya Serdachny is playing women’s hockey for Team B.C. Serdachny had two assists as B.C. whipped Saskatchewan 11-1 on Monday, and added another helper in a 3-2 win Tuesday over New Brunswick.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Landon Currie named Canada West all-star

READ MORE: Valley championships wrap up for Okanagan boys basketball

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictskiingSportsWinter