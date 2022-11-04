Lots of hockey action in Kelowna, UBCO basketball starts: Sports weekend preview

The West Kelowna Warriors welcome Vernon to town to complete their four-game homestand

The snow has arrived in the Okanagan, but the Rockets, Warriors, and Chiefs all still hit the ice this weekend.

Kelowna Rockets

The Rockets weekend starts on Saturday as they welcome their rivals, the Kamloops Blazers to town for the first time this season.

Going into the weekend, the Rockets sit eighth in the WHL’s Western Conference after splitting two games with the Portland Winterhawks last weekend.

Kamloops also had this week off after collecting two wins against Spokane last weekend. On the year, Kamloops is 7-3-1-1, sitting fourth in the Western Conference.

Saturday’s match-up is the first of 10 times the teams face each other this season.

The good news going into the weekend for the Rockets is captain Colton Dach could return to the lineup. His status has recently changed from week-to-week to day-to-day. He has been skating and has been cleared for contact. The bad news is Max Graham is still day-to-day and Elias Carmichael is still week-to-week.

Puck drop for Saturday at Prospera Place is set for 7:05 p.m.

West Kelowna Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors are concluding their four-game homestand tonight as they welcome the Vernon Vipers to town, in the first of five games against each other this season.

On this homestand, the Warriors are 2-1, having beat the Surrey Eagles 4-2 and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 7-1, but lost to the Penticton Vees 4-1.

West Kelowna is second in the Interior division going into the weekend with a 9-2-2-0 record, while Vernon is in seventh place with a 6-6-1 record.

Friday night will mark the first time these two teams have played each other since the playoffs last year, when the Warriors won the best-of-seven series 4-1.

Friday night’s game is also The Salvation Army’s Kettle Kickoff. West Kelowna and Peachland’s mayors along with Westbank First Nation’s Councillor will be apart of the ceremonial puck drop.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

That’s not the only game on the schedule for the Warriors this weekend as they travel to Merritt (weather depending) to take on the Centennials Saturday night.

Merritt is eighth in the Interior division right now with a 4-8-1 record. The Warriors swept the season series last year 8-0.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena on Saturday night.

Kelowna Chiefs

The Kelowna Chiefs are hosting a doubleheader this weekend as they welcome the Princeton Posse and Columbia Valley Rockies to Rutland.

Princeton, who comes to town on Friday night, is currently the clubhouse leader in the Bill Ohlhausen Division as they’re 9-3-0-1 and have won seven of their last 10 games. Kelowna sits last in the division and last in the KIJHL with a record of 1-10-1.

Columbia Valley is also off to a hot start this season as they’re 8-3-0-1 and sit third in the Eddie Mountain Division.

Both games are at Rutland Arena and start at 7 p.m.

UBCO Heat

Both the men’s and the women’s basketball teams open up their Canada West season this weekend in Alberta against the University of Calgary Dinos.

Each team plays two games, one Friday night and one Saturday night. The women play at 5 p.m. (Friday) and 3 p.m. (Saturday) Pacific while the men play at 7 p.m. and 5 p.m.

