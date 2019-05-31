Kelowna’s Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club. Photo: Gallagher’s Canyon Facebook

Longest drive competiton zooms into Kelowna golf course

The competiton is open to anyone at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club

Golfers are invited to see who can hit the ball the farthest at Gallagher’s Canyon’s longest drive competition.

The competition will kick off the upcoming Mackenzie Tour, and challenges any and all who think they’re able to hit a golf ball a long distance. For $20, aspiring longest-drive-kings get three balls to prove the have the longest drive in the Okanagan.

Proceeds from the competition will be donated to the BC Cancer Foundation and the victor with the longest drive will win a pair of WestJet tickets. Registration is limited, and demonstrations will be put on by the golf professionals competing at the Mackenzie Tour.

The competition starts June 12. Registration details can be found at golfbcchampionship.com.

