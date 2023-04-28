The Okanagan College Coyotes are about to embark on a stretch of 10 games in six days. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)

The Okanagan College Coyotes are about to embark on a stretch of 10 games in six days. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)

Long haul: Okanagan College Coyotes to play 10 games in 6 days

The Coyotes play eight straight games in Alberta before finishing the 10-game run at home

The Okanagan College Coyotes are preparing for their longest stretch of the Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) season.

Starting on Saturday, April 29, the Coyotes play 10 games over six days with plenty of travel in between as they play in Calgary and Edmonton before finishing the sequence back at home.

For the first time this season, the Coyotes take on the University of Calgary Dinos for a four-game series, with two games on Saturday (1 p.m., 4 p.m.) and two games on Sunday (11 a.m., 2 p.m.).

Following that series, the team will head up Highway 2 to take on the Edmonton Collegiate Hawks. Okanagan and Edmonton will play one game on Monday night (May 1, 6 p.m.), two games on Tuesday (2 p.m., 5 p.m.) and finish the road trip up on Wednesday with one game at 11 a.m.

The Coyotes will then travel back to Kelowna to welcome the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack to Elks Stadium on Thursday night. Game times are 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

This span is a big chance for the Coyotes to move up into first place as they currently sit second in the CCBC with a record of 10-6. They are two games behind the Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs.

All Coyotes games can be followed on the CCBC website.

READ MORE: Help send taekwondo athletes on once-in-a-lifetime Korea trip through Westbank fundraiser

READ MORE: Play Ball! Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association throws first pitch of the season

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballKelownaLocal SportsOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
NFL draft dominated early by quarterbacks, including top pick Young
Next story
THE MOJ: Seahawks fans may finally have reasons to love their team’s first round

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Public Schools is facing challenges to balance its operating budget for the 2023-24 school year. (File photo)
Central Okanagan trustees vote themselves a raise

The Okanagan College Coyotes are about to embark on a stretch of 10 games in six days. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)
Long haul: Okanagan College Coyotes to play 10 games in 6 days

(@FOS/Twitter)
Morning Start: Odds of predicting the 1st round of the NFL Draft

Five Taekwondo athletes from West Kelowna and Lake Country are raising money to go participate at the 2023 International Youth Sports Festival in Daegu, South Koera. (Team Kees Taekwondo)
Help send taekwondo athletes on once-in-a-lifetime Korea trip through Westbank fundraiser