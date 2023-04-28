Long haul: Okanagan College Coyotes to play 10 games in 6 days

The Coyotes play eight straight games in Alberta before finishing the 10-game run at home

The Okanagan College Coyotes are about to embark on a stretch of 10 games in six days. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)

The Okanagan College Coyotes are preparing for their longest stretch of the Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) season.

Starting on Saturday, April 29, the Coyotes play 10 games over six days with plenty of travel in between as they play in Calgary and Edmonton before finishing the sequence back at home.

For the first time this season, the Coyotes take on the University of Calgary Dinos for a four-game series, with two games on Saturday (1 p.m., 4 p.m.) and two games on Sunday (11 a.m., 2 p.m.).

Following that series, the team will head up Highway 2 to take on the Edmonton Collegiate Hawks. Okanagan and Edmonton will play one game on Monday night (May 1, 6 p.m.), two games on Tuesday (2 p.m., 5 p.m.) and finish the road trip up on Wednesday with one game at 11 a.m.

The Coyotes will then travel back to Kelowna to welcome the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack to Elks Stadium on Thursday night. Game times are 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

This span is a big chance for the Coyotes to move up into first place as they currently sit second in the CCBC with a record of 10-6. They are two games behind the Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs.

All Coyotes games can be followed on the CCBC website.

