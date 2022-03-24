Local Syilx teams in the semi-finals at All-Native Tournament

Both the U17 boys and girls teams play today in the semi-finals

Hundreds of athletes have converged on Kelowna this week for the Junior All-Native Tournament. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

Two days remain in the Junior All-Native Basketball tournament in Kelowna, and local Syilx teams are still in the mix.

In both the U17 boys and girls divisions, Syilx is partaking in the semi-finals today.

The boys are a perfect 3-0 so far after beating the Jr. Hoyas, the Skidegate Saints, and the Prince Rupert Strikers. In their three games, they’ve outscored their opponents 268-159.

Syilx takes on Snuneymuxw Native Sons in the semi-finals today at 4:30 at Kelowna Secondary School.

There was also a second Sylix team in the division, Syilx 2, though they did not have as much luck. They went 0-3 and have been eliminated from the tournament.

For the U17 girls, they are 4-0 in the tournament, outscoring their opponents 283-156. They compete in the semi-finals today at 3 p.m. against Tseshaht Pride, also at Kelowna Secondary School.

