Living up to the hype: Kelowna Rockets’ girls peewee dominate in provincials win

The powerhouse Rockets went into the playoffs with a 22-1 record during the season

The Kelowna Rockets girls’ peewee A team are provincial champions.

It was a close battle in the championship game, but the Rockets secured a 3-2 overtime win over the Surrey Falcons.

The Rockets cruised by the competition in the round robin, out-scoring their opponents 34-6, suffering only one loss, 6-5 against the Falcons.

“Goaltender Reese Sliskovic was spectacular throughout the game making numerous key saves to keep the game close and allow the Rockets to prevail,” said assistant coach Kris Mallette.

After the Falcons tied the championship game 2-2 with only 30 seconds remaining, the Rockets needed less than 10 minutes in overtime to bury the winning goal.

Cassidy Bank redirected a slap shot from Karington Mollin to net the game-winning goal.

The team was happy to bring home the championship after posting an outstanding regular season record of 22-1.

Rounding out the team roster are Gracie Graham, London Jones, Jiya Deol, Kaitlyn Mallette, Ava Macleod, Kyly Laybolt, Cassidy Bank, Karington Mollin, Denaya Buehner, Alexandra Recsky, Madison Mahovlich, Kaitlyn Hillson, Mahala Umeris, Jaia Freer, Jaelyn Spavor and Reese Sliskovic.

The Rockets’ squad was the only team out of the six Kelowna Minor Hockey qualified teams to win a medal in a provincial championship tournament this season.

