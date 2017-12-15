Lind nets three in Rockets win; Dube and Foote named to Canada’s roster

Kole Lind returns from national junior camp to lead Rockets to victory in P.A.

Kole Lind controls the puck with Max Martin in pursuit in WHL action Friday in Prince Albert, SK. -Image: Terran Station/Fragment Media

On the same day teammates Dillon Dube and Cal Foote were named to Canada’s national junior team in St. Catharines, Kole Lind led his Kelowna Rockets to victory in Prince Albert.

Lind scored a hat trick and Carsen Twarynski had two goals and two assists to lead the Rockets to a 7-3 win over the Raiders in WHL action at the Art Hauser Centre.

Twarynski leads the Rockets with 22 goals this season.

Lind, one of four players cut from Hockey Canada’s junior selection camp roster on Thursday, scored his 14th, 15th and 16th goals of the season as the Rockets ended a three-game losing streak.

Will Kushniryk and Connor Bruggen-Cate also scored for Kelowna (19-11-1-2), while rookie netminder Roman Basran stopped 15 shots for his fourth win of the season.

Earlier on Friday, Dube and Foote were named to Canada’s roster for the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship in Buffalo. Dube, 19, is making his second consecutive appearance with the Canadian team, while Foote, 19, will play in the world junior tournament for the first time.

The Rockets will close out their six-game eastern road trip Saturday in Saskatoon against the Blades.

Kelowna’s first action following the Christmas break is Wednesday, Dec. 27.

