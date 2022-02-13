Lightning-fast start over Thunder lifts Vernon Royals to zone title

Vernon Christian School uses 16-0 run to beat King’s Christian of Salmon Arm in senior girls A hoops zone final

Neither Abby Vass of the Vernon Christian School Royals (left) or Shiloh Jansen of Salmon Arm’s King’s Christian School Thunder would relinquish the ball during the North Zone Senior Girls A Basketball final Friday, Feb. 11. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

An explosive opening 20 minutes lifted the Vernon Christian School Royals to the North Zone Senior Girls A Basketball League title Friday, Feb. 11, in Salmon Arm.

The Royals went on a 16-0 run and cruised to a 40-27 victory over the host King’s Christian Thunder.

Both schools advance to the Okanagan Valley championships.

After a King’s Christian bucket tied the game 2-2 in the early going, the Royals went on a roll, scoring the next 16 points and took a 22-8 lead into the dressing room at halftime.

The Thunder were able to claw back to within nine points at 36-27 in the fourth but VCS put the game away with two late baskets.

Caitlin Gingras led all scorers with 22 points for the Royals. April Thompson had nine points and Kadence Sayer contributed six.

Top scorer for King’s Christian was co-captain Payton Kerr with eight points while co-captain Moriah Jansen added seven.

Girls basketballLocal Sports