Christy Lovig is training for the NYC Marathon in November 2019. Photo: Christy Lovig

Life is a marathon: Kelowna athlete, lawyer shares insights to success

Christy Lovig is a running coach, marathon runner, and local lawyer

Kelowna’s Christy Lovig doesn’t think much of the idea of “balance.” As a full-time lawyer, a running coach, and a professional marathon runner, one would think that balance would be something Lovig would find necessary.

“It’s a myth that we sell people,” Lovig said. “For me, the reality is that it’s more about being comfortable with a certain level of imbalance.”

It’s the same attitude that has served Lovig so well in her experiences in both the business world and in her marathon world; ever since her dad said, “everything is a race for Christy,” she’s embraced the imbalance of new challenges.

Lovig is soon to be welcomed as a speaker at the Women In Business in Kelowna at the end of February, and has been accepted to compete at the New York City Marathon, where only 50 women get to race, in November 2019. Lovig said she always loves sharing her experiences.

“I loved when I was asked to speak because I got to share what it’s like to be a professional lawyer and also an athlete. I love sharing my passions, and speaking beyond things other than business,” said Lovig.

“Everybody has their little stories about challenges they’ve faced along the way,” said Lovig on her experiences of being a woman in business. “I’ve been fortunate. I’ve had fantastic female role models in my life like my grandmother, and I was raised in an environment where it never occurred to me that I couldn’t do something because I was a woman.”

She’s moving on to her fifth of the six major marathons with her acceptance to the NYC Marathon and has been using her running to keep her sane.

“My lives coexist so much, that without my running, there would be no Christy the lawyer. It’s a necessity for me to handle all the aspects of my life,” she said. She takes her passion seriously, but there’s no doubt that she often holds back the levels of excitement when it comes to that passion.

“It’s going to be so cool running through the four Burrows (of NYC) and celebrating with the best athletes,” she said. “It may not be my personal best, the challenges are good. Running with 55,000 people with challenging size and weather.”

Lovig’s running has also helped her implement herself into the community via coaching. She’s been training Kelowna runners in preparation for all types of runs, including the Vancouver Sun Run, for the past seven years.

“We have such a great and unique community in Kelowna. It’s exhilarating to be a part of other peoples’ journey, and cheering a fellow runner as they cross the finish line,” Lovig said. “I’m supporting our communities in my work, and that’s important to me.”

Being in the best shape of her life, and both working in her desired field and running as much as she possibly can puts a smile on her face as she not only represents Canada in her work and at her marathons, but also Kelowna. She’s long been happy with the life she has.

“It’s not always going to be this way for me, but I’m going somewhere and I’m excited about that,” Lovig said. “I can put up with the imbalance.”

Lovig calls it “imbalance” — but she accepts every challenge that comes across her path. Whether it’s in business or in fitness, Lovig has come to recognize and accept those loving words of her father, as she’s embraced facing everything like it’s a marathon.

Life is a marathon: Kelowna athlete, lawyer shares insights to success

