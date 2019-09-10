Volunteers (from front) Roberta Roach and Doug Stoddart along with Ron Erickson, 55+ BC Games transportation chair, beside one of the vans, donated by Kelowna Chrysler Dodge Jeep, to be used to transport 4,000 athletes from across B.C. around Kelowna during the competition this week. (Ashley Wadhwani - Black Press Media )

Let the games begin: 55+ BC Games underway in Kelowna

Stage is set for the 2019 55+ BC Games to take over the streets, waters and fields of Kelowna

More than 4,000 athletes and their supporters from across B.C. have arrived in Kelowna to compete in this year’s 55+ BC Games.

“We’re excited that everything is coming together for an excellent games experience,” said David Graham, president of the Kelowna 55+ BC Games Society.

“We hope that Kelowna residents will come out and show their support to the local and visiting participants, there really is something for everyone to enjoy.”

The 55+ BC Games, formerly the BC Seniors Games, is an annual, multi-sport event hosted by a different B.C. community each year.

The event is backed by 1,300 community volunteers from the region.

“This event could not take place without the tremendous time and energy put in by our local volunteers and we are grateful for this opportunity to showcase Kelowna’s commitment to healthy living and community sport,” Mayor Colin Basran said in a news release Monday.

READ MORE: 55+ BC Games ready to take over Kelowna

Ron Erickson, this year’s transportation chair, is one of those tireless volunteers – leading the team dedicated to transporting the thousands of athletes to their respective competitions, as well as the activities off the fields, courts and arenas.

That includes the opening ceremonies, which is on Wednesday night, and the Friday night street dance.

“It’s become a kind of community where a lot of people will actually do these games for many years in a row,” Erickson said.

“It’s actually a chance for them to meet people they met in Cranbrook, they met in Vernon two years ago.”

The closing ceremony takes place on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

A number of closures in place as city hosts competitions

With more than 30 activities being held, the Kelowna 55+ BC Games take place at various recreation facilities, some of which will be impacted as the games are held from Wednesday until Friday, Sept. 13.

Public drop-in access to the facilities will be limited, only available outside games hours, and the Apple Bowl will be closed for the duration of the games.

Knox Mountain Drive will be closed to vehicles and foot traffic on Friday morning, Sept. 13, until 11:30 a.m., to accommodate the Cycling Hill Climb event.

On Sept. 13, Cawston Avenue, from Water Street to Cannery Lane, will be closed from 3 to 11 p.m. to accommodate a street party. The Arts Common at Rotary Centre for the Arts will also be closed to the public.

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling.

Visit smarttTRIPS.ca to learn more about how the city supports and promotes active transportation through events, programs and education.

For more details, visit 55plusbcgames.org.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm chosen for Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in 2020
Next story
New chairlift and beginner zone announced at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Just Posted

Kelowna charity hosts fundraiser for projects in Kenya

Under the African Sky will feature live guests who are running the projects on a daily basis.

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of B.C. opens office in Kelowna

The non-profit health and safety organization is now better equipped to service the Okanagan, it says

Proposed West Kelowna pot shop too close to elementary school: committee

How close is too close for a cannabis shop to be set… Continue reading

Housing experts meet for conference in Kelowna

The conference saw more than 150 housing officials from across B.C. on Monday

Former NHL star Jordin Tootoo to speak in Kelowna for suicide prevention week

NHL alumni Jordin Tootoo visits Kelowna Wednesday to help spread mental health awareness

New chairlift and beginner zone announced at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The Stellar Chair will be open this season

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Two arrested after illegally hiking over U.S. border near Osoyoos

U.S. Border Patrol said two Mexican citizens entered from Canada along Osoyoos border

Professional tracker, bloodhounds brought in to search for lost dog in Princeton

Mordy, a Labradoodle from Abbotsford, who has been missing in the area since Aug. 26.

PHOTO: RCMP officer kicks about with Okanagan students

New liaison officer plays quick game of soccer at Hillview Elementary

Hospital pay parking revenue in B.C. topped $36M last fiscal

Ministry of Health assures patients and visitors parking rates have and will not increase

Publication ban mutes media covering Sagmoen trial

Curtis Sagmoen returns to Vernon court for Day 2 in trial related to 2017 threatening of sex worker

Ex-Penticton Mountie hit with lawsuit after pleading guilty to harassing fellow cop’s ex-wife

Rachelle Blanchard will be sentenced in Penticton court on Oct. 7

B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Good Samaritan, then 24 years old, had pulled over to give first aid in 2012 incident

Most Read