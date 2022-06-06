Colorado Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog (92), Artturi Lehkonen (62), Kurtis MacDermid (56) and Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL conference finals action in Edmonton on Monday, June 6, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Colorado Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog (92), Artturi Lehkonen (62), Kurtis MacDermid (56) and Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL conference finals action in Edmonton on Monday, June 6, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Lehkonen nets OT winner as Avs sweep aside Oilers and reach Stanley Cup final

Colorado finishes off Edmonton with 6-5 triumph

The Edmonton Oilers were unable to hold a 4-2 lead in the third period tonight and the Colorado Avalanche stormed back to win 6-5 in overtime and sweep the best-of-seven Western Conference final series. Colorado will play the winner of the New York Rangers-Tampa Bay Lightning series in the Stanley Cup final.

More coming.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

EdmontonhockeyNHL

Previous story
BCHL adopts franchise scorecard at AGM

Just Posted

The heat wave was challenging for the elderly who are more likely to live alone, have possible difficulties drinking lots of water, are less able to detect their body is overheating, may live in a home that does not offer air conditioning or good cross ventilation, have difficulty accessing cool parts of their house such as the basement and have greater overall health frailty. (Metro Creative photo)
Heat alert: Okanagan woman calls for A/C in seniors’ homes ahead of summer

(File photo)
More than 20 mm of rain in 5 days for Kelowna, Vernon

Kelowna fire/rescue crews were called out Sunday afternoon to rescue young boy stuck on the banks of KLO Creek. (File photo)
Kelowna fire crews rescue young boy stuck on banks of fast-flowing creek

Mayor council recently attended Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Regina. (File photo)
West Kelowna needs to be heard by federal government: Mayor