Legendary broadcaster coming to Kelowna for BC Sports Hall of Fame Summit

After broadcasting for more than 40 years, Hughson turned off the microphone last year

The BC Sports Hall of Fame Summit coming to Kelowna has announced a broadcasting legend as its keynote speaker.

Hockey Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Hughson will be the keynote speaker at the event that’s taking place in the Okanagan for the first time.

Hughson, who retired from broadcasting in 2021, will be speaking at the Council of Chairs dinner on Friday night (Sept. 23).

Three provincial sports milestones will be highlighted at the Defining Moments Luncheon and the Council of Chairs dinner: Rick Hansen’s Man in Motion World Tour from 1987, Nancy Greene’s Olympic gold and silver medals at the 1968 Grenoble Winter Olympics, and Canada’s upset win at the 1994 16-country Alfred Dunhill Cup Team Golf Championship.

“The Defining Moments of BC sport history reflect our role as a storytelling organization committed to celebrating the athletes, coaches, builders, teams, media and pioneers who have made BC sports what it is,” said Tom Mayenknecht, Chair of the BC Sports Hall of Fame. “We’re thrilled to have the chance to recall these three Defining Moments of BC sport history, delighted to honour trailblazer Anna Nyarady and very happy to have Jim Hughson as our keynote speaker. We’re of course proud to have the chance to celebrate these timeless accomplishments by Rick Hansen, Nancy Greene, Dave Barr, Ray Stewart and Rick Gibson. Their stories will help to make it a special weekend in celebration of BC sport history, heritage and culture.”

The BC Sports Hall of Fame Summit is taking place on Sept. 23-24 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts and the Prestige Beach House. Tickets for the dinner are still available here.

British ColumbiaKelownaOkanaganSports