The Los Angeles Lakers players celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

LeBron, Lakers beat the Heat in 6 to win 17th NBA title

James named Finals MVP for L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the 2019-20 NBA champions.

The Lakers defeated the Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of their best-of-seven series in Orlando, Fla.

Los Angeles now has its 17th title, tied with the Boston Celtics for the most all-time among NBA teams.

LeBron James was named Finals MVP.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

NBA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chase Heat melt North Okanagan Knights

Just Posted

Okanagan charity auction gallops to different beat

Horsey Ladies Okanagan’s popular charity auction shelved by COVID but hit on new fundraiser idea

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector

Up to 15 centimetres are forecasted to fall tonight between Merritt and Kelowna

QUIZ: Cheers to B.C.’s beers

October is Craft Beer Month in British Columbia

Sponsor a salmon with the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre

Supporters of a new campaign get to name their fish and receive updates throughout its life cycle

Lake Country dirt biker wins 24-hour race

Malcolm Hett took full advantage of the one-off B.C. event

VIDEO: Safe cracked, $12,000 cash stolen from Kelowna home

Theives walk away with cash, a hard drive and cameras after Friday morning break-in

Kelowna watering holes battle tough liquor restrictions

Local establishments are calling for regionalized restrictions, warn of potential closures of iconic bars and pubs

Chase Heat melt North Okanagan Knights

KIJHL exhibition schedule starts off in the Shuswap

Two young women die in rollover crash into Fraser River in Chilliwack

Crash site at same location where memorial stands for two who died in 2016

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Okanagan mountain resort gets snow dump

SilverStar near Vernon posted to its social media pages, “more than a dusting and more to come”

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

First snow falls at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Gnorm the Powder Gnome is currently covered in fresh powder

Activists protest Kelowna turkey farm, slaughterhouse on Thanksgiving long weekend

‘They’re not targeting us because we did something wrong, they’re targeting the idea of us’

Most Read