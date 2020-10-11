The Los Angeles Lakers players celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
LeBron, Lakers beat the Heat in 6 to win 17th NBA title
James named Finals MVP for L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are the 2019-20 NBA champions.
The Lakers defeated the Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of their best-of-seven series in Orlando, Fla.
Los Angeles now has its 17th title, tied with the Boston Celtics for the most all-time among NBA teams.
LeBron James was named Finals MVP.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
NBA
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here