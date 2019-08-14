League adds Kelowna Chiefs’ late owner’s initals to helmets

Grant Sheridan died July 28 and is the honoured by Kootenay International Junior Hockey League

In a supportive gesture to the Kelowna Chiefs, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League will add GS stickers to every players’ helmet this season.

The GS is in remembrance of Grant Sheridan, the Chiefs’ general manager and owner who died on July 28 after a battle with bacterial meningitis.

We’d like to acknowledge the @KIJHL and the first class gesture of putting GS stickers on the back of each players helmets within the league for the 2019/20 season. Thank-You for everyone’s comments, prayers and kind gestures. They’ll never be forgotten – nor will Grant Sheridan. pic.twitter.com/6kiEdQGk8E — KelownaChiefs (@KelownaChiefs) August 14, 2019

READ MORE: Kelowna business, hockey leader passes away

READ MORE: Emotional upcoming season for Kelowna Chiefs

Sheridan was a massive supporter of local and youth hockey programs and was well-loved in Rutland, where the Chiefs play, as well as across the Okanagan among other hockey communities.

The Chiefs return to action Sept. 13.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.