Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Leafs vs. Canucks game in Vancouver postponed

Tomorrow’s game between the Canucks and Arizona Coyotes has also been postponed

The Toronto Maple Leafs game at Vancouver tonight has been postponed due to concerns about COVID-19.

The Canucks have Tyler Myers, Tyler Motte, Brad Hunt, Juho Lammikko, Tucker Poolman and Luke Schenn, along with assistant coach Jason King, in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Leafs are also short-handed with John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds on the protocol list.

Tomorrow’s game between the Canucks and Arizona Coyotes has also been postponed.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Flames joined on sidelines by Avs, Panthers as COVID-19 wreaks havoc across NHL

Just Posted

20 people gathered at the office of Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu for a candlelight vigil in honour of those who were affected by extreme weather events in B.C. during 2021. The vigil took place Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Submitted photo)
Activists hold climate vigil at Vernon-Monashee MLA’s office

Vernon van recipient Richelle Sequin (centre) and her sons, Braydon and Trey, along with Michelle Bogardis (centre), Jamee Moffit, with her sons Dawson and Levi, and on the left, nominator Tracy Leupin. (Submitted photo)
Vernon mother surprised with refurbished van

A Vernon RCMP officer has been disciplined for lying to his superiors and failing to properly carry out investigations. (File photo)
Vernon RCMP officer disciplined for lying to superiors, failing to perform duties

Volunteer Liesa Howell carries food for the Gospel Mission’s Easter Dinner on Saturday. - File photo
Kelowna’s Gospel Mission serves up Christmas dinner