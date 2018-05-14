Kelowna’s Aidan Lea will spend the summer with the national women’s volleyball program. -Image: Greystoke Photography

Lea named to national senior women’s team

UBC Okanagan Heat middle blocker Aidan Lea earns one of 24 spots with Canada’s program

For the second summer in a row, Aidan Lea will represent her country in women’s volleyball.

The UBC Okanagan Heat middle blocker and Kelowna Secondary School grad was one of 24 players named to the Canadian national senior women’s program, following the team selection camp last week at the Richmond Oval.

Lea, 20, has taken the next step up on the national scale after earning a spot last year on the Senior B team and competing with Canada at the 2017 Summer Univerdsiade in Taiwan.

With the Heat this past season, the 6-foot-6 Lea was named a U SPORTS All-Canadian and a Canada West all-star.

Two of Lea’s Heat teammates, Ann Richards and Michelle Jakszuk, also competed at the selection camp in Richmond.

Former Heat player Breanna Beamish was renamed to the roster and has been a member of the Canadian senior women’s program three years running.

“It’s a testament to the work being done by our student athletes in the Heat program and the support that we receive at the university to be able to run one of the elite programs in Canada,” said UBC Okanagan head coach Steve Manuel.

The national squad’s 24-player also features Kelowna product and former UBC star Marisa Field who has been part of the national program since 2008.

One of the highlights of the season for Lea and Team Canada will be FIVB World Grand Prix, one of the premier international tournaments for women’s volleyball, July 21 to 23, at the Richmond Oval.

The Canadians will also compete in a Pan Am Cup in Peru this June and the NORCECA Continental Championship (Trinidad) in October. The team will also train/play in Anaheim with the U.S. women’s team from June 12 to 14.

