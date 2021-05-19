Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals as the host Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 in the NHL’s regular-season finale on Wednesday.

Played four days after the playoffs started in the U.S., the game was the third in a row for the Canucks and Flames, who both were eliminated from playoff contention in the all-Canadian North Division earlier this month.

The Canucks’ schedule was pushed back after a COVID-19 outbreak struck the team earlier this season.

The game finished hours before Wednesday night’s North Division playoff opener between the Edmonton Oilers and visiting Winnipeg Jets.

Dillon Dube, Andrew Mangiapane, Brett Ritchie and Connor Mackey, with his first career NHL goal, also scored for the Flames.(26-27-3), who ended up four points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final playoff spot.

Ritchie also had two assists.

Mangiapane finished the season on a five-game scoring streak.

READ MORE: NHL fans in the stands? It could happen during Leafs/Habs series

Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks (23-29-4), who finished last in the seven-team North, one point behind the Ottawa Senators.

The Flames won seven of 10 games against the Canucks this season.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

