Lake Country skaters medal in Kamloops

Winfield Skating Club members Whitney Marcinkoski (from left), Julia Barren, Stella Flach and Lily Bennett won gold medals at the Okanagan Interclub Figure Skating competition in Kamloops. (Becky Brimacombe photo)

Six members of the Winfield Skating Club went to Kamloops Nov. 26 and 27 for the Okanagan Interclub Figure Skating competition.

All six came back with medals.

Whitney Marcinkoski and Julia Barren won gold medals in the Star 1 event while Stella Flach and Lily Bennett collected silver in the same division.

In Star 2, Jorja Wilson won gold and Ruby Steacy won silver.

“It was an exciting time, with our skaters impressing judges and audiences alike,” said the club in a release.

The Winfield Skating Club is currently gearing up for its winter skating session, which will start Jan. 4. New this year is PreCanSkate for ages 3-5 years. Registration is open online at winfieldskatingclub.com.

