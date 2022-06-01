Lake Country skaters joining Team Canada

The 17-year olds dominated the CSSHL this season

A couple of Lake Country residents are getting the chance to wear the red and white for their country.

17-year olds Jade Iginla and Brooke Disher have been named to the Team Canada U18 women’s team for the World Championships in Wisconsin.

Both Iginla and Disher recently played for the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL). Disher finished the season second on the team with 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 33 games.

Iginla collected 28 points (18 goals, 10 assists) in 22 games. She is following in the footsteps of her father, Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla.

Since the women’s U18 championships started in 2008, Team Canada has medaled in every tournament, collecting five gold, seven silver, and one bronze. The last gold medal came in 2018.

The tournament runs from June 6-13. Group A features Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland.

Team Canada starts on Monday, June 6 at 2 p.m. All games will be available to watch on TSN.

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

CanadahockeyKelownaLake Country