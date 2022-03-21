Lake Country judo athletes medal at Provincials

Judo athletes take home gold and silver at provincial tournament

Lake Country martial artists took home gold and silver medals at the 2022 Judo Provincials.

Winder Breget, 16, won gold in the U18-73kg division after having the Elite 8 Nationals cancelled due to COVID-19.

Sensei Chris Smiley took home silver in the new 90kg Senior Newaza Division. The new category consists only of groundwork.

The two martial artists are now gearing up to compete in the Pacific International in Richmond scheduled April 15-17, 2022.

