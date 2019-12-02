KSS Owls women’s volleyball squad wins second consecutive provincial title

4A girls volleyball team captured title in Langley this past weekend

For the second year in a row, the Kelowna Secondary School Owls have proven themselves as the top high school girls volleyball squad in the province.

Seven wins in a row took the group to the provincial finals to capture their second straight 4A girls volleyball title at the Langley Events Centre this past weekend.

READ MORE: Kelowna Owls look to defend crown at girls basketball provincials

Leading up to the win, the girls claimed victory against Mission Secondary School, Handsworth Secondary School, and finally Lords Tweedmuir on Saturday to cement the championship.

Despite the big victories in the playoffs, Coach Kelly Hettinga said the final pre-qualifying match against Claremont Secondary School ultimately set the stage for the run to the trophy.

“The match goes to 15, they were up 14-7. We had to win 7 straight. In rallying volleyball, that doesn’t happen, we couldn’t make one mistake,” said Hettinga.

“That match coming out of the pool was the best thing for us, it was a wake-up call that we needed.”

Kelowna narrowly edged out Claremont in the close three-set victory.

With the championship win last year, Hettinga said there was added pressure for the girls this year.

“In a sense, because we were ranked first and held that ranking mostly through the year, it meant that all the other teams brung their best to play us,” said Hettinga.

“There was definitely no easy road and no free ride.”

There are around 70 women’s teams competing in the division every year, according to Hettinga.

Hettinga said each championship win his teams get are different.

“The best way to describe is that winning a championship like this never gets old and it’s never the same.”

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Top NHL draft prospects Lafreniere, Byfield named to Canada’s world junior camp

Just Posted

Prospera Place to host legendary rockers George Thorogood and the Destroyers in April

The classic rock band is most known for their hit song Bad to the Bone

Lake Country ‘lets the dogs out’ with opening of new off-leash dog park

The off-leash park is located at Okanagan Centre Road West

Petition calls for sexual assault investigation unit within Kelowna RCMP

Implementation of an investigative group devoted to sexual assault cases a ‘first step’

Winter festivities at Gellatly Nut Farm to kick off later this month

Holiday festivities will occur from Dec. 18 to 22

Campaign for class-action against City of Kelowna dropped

The GoFundMe started last week to raise money for a lawsuit against the city is no longer

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

New U.S. owners for SilverStar

North Okanagan ski resort acquired by Utah-based POWDR

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

Caring canines wanted: Salmon Arm therapy dog program seeks new recruits

St. John Ambulance co-ordinator hopes there will be enough interest to certify dogs locally

‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Morning Start: What does space smell like?

Your morning start for Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019.

Trudeau to hold first post-election meeting with Trump on NATO sidelines

The leaders are expected to discuss the free trade agreement

Huawei moving US research centre to Canada

Moves comes after American sanctions on the tech company

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Shuswap

Snowfall will ease late Tuesday morning

Most Read