KSS Owls’ hitter signs on with Heat

Stephanie Temme, a Grade 12 outside hitter from Kelowna Secondary School, has signed on to join the UBC Okanagan Heat women’s volleyball program next season.

The 6-foot Kelowna product will be a familiar face within the wider Heat community, as she is a member of the Junior Heat program.

Temme brings a volleyball resume that includes a Division 1 Tier 4 national gold medal, a pair of valley championships with her high school program, the Kelowna Owls, and a season with the Jr. Heat.

“I am looking forward to playing at a higher level and getting to know new teammates and reuniting with past teammates,” said Temme.

The former KSS co-captain added that she “grew up watching the Heat women’s team and have always wanted to be a part of it.”

Citing strong programs as well as new and expanding facilities as reasons for her choosing UBCO, Temme noted her volleyball background as another significant factor. “I have looked up to many of my family members who have played and are still playing volleyball. At least ten of my cousins have gone on to play college, university and national volleyball. I feel like this is an exciting path for me and I look forward to developing as a player.”

As a student at UBCO, Stephanie’s plan is to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in psychology and a minor in English.

“Stephanie is another example of the great talent that we have right here in the Okanagan,” said Heat head coach Steve Manuel. “She is quick, a big jumper and a fearsome blocker. We have been working with Steph for quite some time now and she continues to develop at a fast pace, I have no doubt she will continue this development curve well into her career at UBCO.”

Temme will be amongst five incoming student athletes to help fill the departure of the thee graduating players from this year’s squad and help fill the hole that was created last spring when two players, Quincy Birker and Katinka Krahn, chose to pursue beach careers at NCAA schools.

Sarah Demers, also from the Junior Heat program, Sydney Grills from the Thunder Volleyball Club in Vancouver, Jade Bussard and Samantha Gagnon from Red Deer as well as another recruit yet to be announced will suit up with Stephanie on next year’s women’s volleyball team.

