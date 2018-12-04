Hannah Pagliaro of the KSS Owls makes a play at the 2018 AAAA Girls Volleyball Provincials in Penticton. Photo: Mark Brett/Black Press

KSS girls earn provincial crown, George Elliot boys gets silver

Close to 15 Okanagan schools competed in various levels of the provincial championships

It’s the end of the high school volleyball season, and the Kelowna Secondary School Owls girls squad finished at the top of the province. The Owls went into last week’s provincial tournament ranked 5th out of the 20 AAAA volleyball teams.

In the gold medal match, the Owls found themselves up against the number one seed Belmont Bulldogs of Victoria. The top-ranked Okanagan squad from Kelowna would go on to upstage the Bulldogs in a 3-0 victory, making them provincial champions for the first time since 2011. Losing only three sets in eight matches would be the proof of an impressive weekend for the Owls.

The Okanagan Mission Huskies and hosts Penticton Lakers also fought in the AAAA championships. The Huskies finished 16th, while the Lakers did not advance to the playoff rounds.

Other Okanagan school girls’ teams competed in provincial championships ranging from A-AAA. The Vernon Panthers in the AAA provincials came 13th.

In AA, George Elliot finished 9th.

In A, Kelowna Christian finished 4th, Vernon Christian finished 6th, and Immaculta Catholic finished 14th.

RELATED: Volleyball provincials wrap up for Okanagan schools

Another number one seed was usurped this past weekend, but it was the George Elliot boys that finished with the silver medal.

The AA Coyotes volleyball team of Lake Country came up against a resilient Abbotsford Christian Knights that fought back and won the match 3-1.

In boys AAA volleyball, four Okanagan teams competed in the provincial championships. The Mt. Boucherie Bears finished 6th, the Penticton Lakes earned 9th, the Kelowna Owls finished 14th, and the Okanagan Mission Huskies came 16th.

Boys A volleyball championships also saw an Okanagan team finish at the top. Vernon Christian came 1st in the tournament while Kelowna Christian came 4th in the 12 team tournament.

