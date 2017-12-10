Koffski widens lead in Kelowna Super League standings

Week 8 results from Molson curling at Kelowna Curling Club

Molson Super League curling—Week 8

• Raymond James (Skip – Rob Koffski) vs Artesano Cabinets (Skip – Wes McInnes):

League leading Raymond James continued to dominate with steals in the first four ends and then finished off Artesano Cabinets with a three ender in the seventh for the 7-1 victory.

• Sunset Ranch (Skip – Bruce Clark) vs Sturgeon Hall (Skip – Gary Brucker):

With the score 3-2 after four ends, Sturgeon Hall broke the game open with a huge five ender in the fifth and then held Sunset Ranch to a single in the sixth to post the 8-3 win.

• OK Business Alliance (Skip – Steve Wright) vs World Financial Group (Skip – Randi Ludwar):

A well played game that was tied 4-4 after six ends when World Financial stole a key single in the seventh end. OK Business Alliance was in tough in the final end when Team Ludwar made a great draw to the button and forced Team Wright to a difficult hit that was a bit heavy giving Team Ludwar the steal and the 6-4 victory.

• Stolairus Aviation (Skip – Neil Cursons) vs Edward Jones (Skip – Adam Cseke):

Stolairus had a great game played by super spare, Trevor Bloom, who made a beautiful raise double in the second and then an even better hit through a tiny port in the fifth end that resulted in a lopsided 6-2 win for Team Cursons.

• Foothills Creamery (Skip – Ken Johnson) vs Acorn Dental Group (Skip – Justin Nillson):

Acorn Dental made everything this night and Foothills Creamery could not muster any offense and after a huge three ender in the sixth end, Team Nillson posted the 6-3 score and their third win in a row to move into a logjam with four other teams.

Standings: Raymond James (Koffski) 7-1; Sunset Ranch (Clark), Stolairus Aviation (Mellof) 5-2; Business Alliance (Wright) 4-4; World Financial Group (Ludwar) 3-4; Foothills Creamery (Mamchur), Edward Jones (Cseke), Artesano Cabinets (McInnes), Acorn Dental (Nilsson) 3-5; and Sturgeon Hall (Brucker) 2-5.

Wheat Kings ground Rockets in Brandon
Warriors drop both weekend games

