Kindree scores overtime winner in Rockets win over Cougars

Rockets’ Roman Basran made 15 saves for his 15th victory

The Kelowna Rockets finished off 2019 with a bang, defeating the Prince George Cougars 3-2 on in overtime courtesy of Liam Kindree on Monday night at Prospera Place.

The Rockets held a two-goal advantage just past the midway point of the opening period, but the Cougars stormed back to force overtime against their B.C. Division rivals.

READ MORE: Canadian men’s hockey team sets record by capturing 16th Spengler Cup

With Mark Liwiski providing the screen in front of Cougars netminder Taylor Gauthier, Kaedan Korczak put the rockets on the board first with a slapshot on the power-play. Liwiski then made it a two-goal lead 1:37 seconds later when he chipped the puck past a Cougar defender at center ice and took off, beating Gauthier gove side. Cole Moberg brought Prince George within one with 52 seconds to go in the first.

Connor Bowie pounced on a rebound while shorthanded to score the lone goal of the middle frame.

Matthew Wedman went down in the third period after colliding with Reid Perepeluk who was has assessed a five minute major for kneeing and a game misconduct. Wedman returned to the action during the ensuing power play, but the Rockets were unable to capitalize.

With time ticking away in overtime and fans on their feet, Liam Kindree danced his way around the offensive zone, shaking off a Cougars defender and then firing home the game-winner with 3.4 seconds left on the clock.

Roman Basran stopped 15 of 17 shots and his record improves to 15-8-1-2 on the season. Kelowna outshot Prince George 33-17.

The Rockets were 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Cougs were 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Kelowna’s record is now 19-13-1-2.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets’ Foote notches two points as Canada downs Germany at World Juniors

Captain Nolan Foote is still away at the World Juniors. Foote and Team Canada will be back in action tomorrow when they take on the host Czechs in the preliminary-round finale (1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT).

The Rockets are off until Friday night when the Victoria Royals make a trip to Prospera Place. Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A year in review in the Kelowna sports world

Just Posted

Kindree scores overtime winner in Rockets win over Cougars

Rockets’ Roman Basran made 15 saves for his 15th victory

Kelowna Airport experiencing delays from snowfall

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

Big White issues extreme powder alert after massive snowfall

Big White Ski Resort has received 23 cm of snow in the last 24 hours

Crash causes power outage near Falkland

A motor vehicle incident downed BC Hydro lines

Vehicle fire closes Highway 97C near Merritt

DriveBC is warning drivers to avoid highway roads for non-essential travel due to heavy snow

VIDEO: Ice skating on Lake Louise a cool alternative to snow sports

‘One of the best times to go … is at sunrise or sunset against the breathtaking mountain backdrop’

B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause

Bathtub race returns to Summerland for sixth year

Fundraising event will be held Aug. 22, 2020

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Atkinson out as Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ head coach

Assistant coach Tyler Shattock to be interim bench boss

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Okanagan as storm hits B.C. Interior

20-30 cm expected for North and Central Okanagan and other Interior regions

SilverStar to ring in new year with a Pow

Torchlight Parade to light up night sky to welcome new decade

Pink unicorn turns some heads in the South Okanagan

An Alberta visitor decided to dress up as a pink unicorn during a recent visit to Penticton

Most Read