Kelsey Serwa brings back KSer golf tourney

After a two-year break from the links, Olympic champion Kelsey Serwa is bringing the KSer Scholarship Golf Tournament back to life.
The charity event will be held Friday, Aug. 24 the Gallagher’s Golf and Country Club, with all proceeds to be used in supporting excelling student-athlete graduates in Kelowna.
The tournament features a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start and Texas a scramble, a silent auction and buffet dinner.
The cost per person is $175.
For more information go to kelseyserwa.com/kser-scholarship-golf-fundraiser
Serwa, who was born and raised in Kelowna, has won both a gold and silver medal in ski cross at the Olympic Games, and is a two-time X Games champion.
