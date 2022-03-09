Kelowna’s MadKatz boxing steps into a new ring

The boxing club has been in Kelowna since 2009

Kelowna boxers will soon have a new ring to fight in.

After being a pillar of Kelowna’s fight scene for the last 13 years, Los Gatos Locos Madkatz Boxing is moving into a new location near Springfield and Spall Road.

The new facility offers various membership opportunities, including morning and evening fitness and development groups, women’s only, kids and youth and the competitive fight team.

“The boxing club has areas for functional fitness, weights, heavy bags, speed bags, an indoor boxing ring and more,” said Geoff Lawrence, the owner of Madkatz. “We provide competition-level training in a fun and welcoming environment.”

He said the club also has a special program for people with Parkinson’s disease and offers free training to individuals participating in recovery programs at partner facilities.

The club is also starting to recruit volunteers for this year’s Three Round Heroes. Those who participate are offered three months of free boxing training and conditioning, as they raise money for local charities. They are then paired up to fight each other at a show held in July.

“Elevation Outdoors has been a recipient for the past two years,” said Lawrence. “Funds raised also support a free boxing program for men and women in recovery houses hosted by Madkatz.”

Madkatz also has a decent record in the ring, after recently attending the provincial championships on Feb. 11 in Vancouver.

Junior novice Dante Ortiz, 14, has only fought twice previously and battled two skilled fighters, walking away with the silver medal in the 57kg category. Super heavyweight Jacob Illichmann fought against an agile competitor and was rewarded with a bronze medal in the 92+ elite male novice category.

Madkatz’s golden boy Donovan ‘Cool’ Cridland lived up to his hype, fighting three fights in the 67kg elite male open category. He came out on top with the gold medal and received an honourable mention for best fighter of the tournament.

For more information visit https://madkatz.ca/memberships.

