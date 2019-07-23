Fans gather for friends and family who joined in the 71st annual Across the Lake Swim on July 20. Donna Rubadeau finished with a 01:45:50 time. Photo: Teressa Brunton/Capital News

Kelowna’s Across the Lake Swim sees biggest turn-out in 71 years

There were 1325 registered for this year’s iconic Okanagan Lake swim

It wasn’t the best weather for this year’s Across the Lake Swim, but it was the largest turn-out.

There were 1325 swimmers registered for the 2.1-kilometre race through Okanagan Lake on July 20, as well as a record number of young racers in the Kid’s Shore Splash events.

“The race has become more of a family bucket list event now,” said race director Peter Rudd.

“It’s the iconic race of the year, and people are doing it to challenge themselves. This year went really smooth.”

READ MORE: Canadian summer rite of passage: The Okanagan Lake Bridge

READ MORE: Kelowna swimmer heads south to grow her career

Justice Migneault swam the best time this year. The Maple Ridge swimmer took home first place with a 23:31:0 timing while Kelowna’s Molly Hill and Axana Merckx finished third and fourth respectively. Hill finished at 24:21:0 and Merckx only a second later at 24:22:0.

The Across the Lake Swim is the longest-running and largest annual open water event in Canada and celebrated its 71st race this year. Since 1949, the race has hosted swimmers from around the world and of all age groups.

“The youngest swimmer this year was a 7-year-old and the eldest was 83,” said Rudd.

The race also welcomed a duo from Wales; the Across the Lake Swim was one of 70 races across the world the pair is swimming to celebrate their 70th birthdays.

READ MORE: Kelowna Aquajets swim to 11th place finish in U.S. competition

The swim is organized by the Across the Lake Swim Society that supports safe, open-water swimming for kids across the Okanagan. Money raised by the society funds the YMCA Okanagan Swims programs and has raised over $145,000 since 2012 and has sent over 16,000 kids to swim programs.

Young swimmers Justin Rebstock and Gage Meyers were the winners at this year’s Kid’s Shore Splash.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Aquajets swim to 11th place finish in U.S. competition

Just Posted

A pickleball debacle unfolds in Lake Country

Pickleball players and frustrated residents discuss the sport court

Kelowna’s Across the Lake Swim sees biggest turn-out in 71 years

There were 1325 registered for this year’s iconic Okanagan Lake swim

Accelerate Okanagan releases strategic plan, searches for new CEO

The Okanagan tech sector has an economic impact of $1.7 billion and employs almost 13,000 people

Canadian summer rite of passage: The Okanagan Lake Bridge

“The whole experience took less than a couple of minutes.”

Cleaning combustion with hydrogen: UBC Okanagan researchers

Study seeks to uncover benefits of injecting hydrogen into natural gas distribution networks

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Canadian summer rite of passage: The Okanagan Lake Bridge

“The whole experience took less than a couple of minutes.”

Horgan hints at Daylight Saving Time changes after record survey response

More than 223,000 online surveys were submitted in the government’s public consultation

Two lightning caused fires in North Okanagan

The fires sparked Monday evening

Jurors talk about trial of U.S. man convicted in 1987 murders of B.C. couple

Three jurors offer a window into deliberations during the trial

Tubing world record broken on Vancouver Island

But record for length of tubes linked together still has to be confirmed

UPDATE: Culprit leaves clue for Okanagan RCMP in rainbow crosswalk vandalism

Crosswalk was defaced on the weekend, but RCMP may have some evidence

The Beaverton’s sharp satire thrives in polarized political climate

Canadian TV series’ third season to air Tuesday on CTV after “The Amazing Race Canada”

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Most Read